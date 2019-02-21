Islanders' Anders Lee: Snaps goal drought

Lee notched his 20th goal of the year in a 4-2 loss to the Flames on Wednesday.

Lee's 20th goal of the year tied the game early in the third period, but the Flames took over later in the frame. He has scored in consecutive games after recording only one assist in the prior 11 games. Lee is up to 40 points in 59 games, and may be returning to his early-season form.