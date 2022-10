Lee scored the Islanders' lone goal during Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Devils.

During a game in which few of his teammates competed effectively, Lee ended goalie Mackenzie Blackwood's shutout bid at 16:44 of the third period. Lee's second goal developed after he corralled a loose puck near the crease and lifted the puck over Blackwood's sprawling save attempt. Lee finished with just one shot and hit.