Islanders' Anders Lee: Stays hot Sunday
Lee scored an empty-net goal while logging 14:56 of ice time in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Penguins.
Lee was able to secure the 3-0 series lead for his team, depositing the puck into the empty net from his own zone. The point was Lee's third of the series, and he now has a point in each game in the postseason. The Minnesota native has been a two-way player also, collecting 11 hits, two blocks and a plus-4 rating. Lee has averaged 3:21 of average power-play ice time in the first three games, so don't expect him to slow down anytime soon.
