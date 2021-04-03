Lee (knee) is still making his presence felt for the Islanders off the ice, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

Lee is out for the season, but he has been seen at the Islanders' practice rink. While the Isles may not be able to replace his leadership on the ice, they are trying to replace some of his production via trade before the deadline. The names that have been rumored the most about coming to Long Island are Taylor Hall of the Sabres, Kyle Palmieri of the Devils, and Nick Foligno of the Blue Jackets. The price for Hall is said to be a first-round draft pick, and general manager Lou Lamoriello may not want to give that up after trading that and more last season for Jean-Gabriel Pageau. While the price may come down as the April 12 trade deadline nears, Palmieri and Foligno seem to be higher on the Islanders' priority list at this point in time.