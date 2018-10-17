Islanders' Anders Lee: Still no negotiations

Lee and the Islanders have yet to begin negotiations on a new contract, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Lee is coming off of a 40-goal season and could command somewhere in the neighborhood of $7-$8 million annually. One would think that the Islanders would've learned from the John Tavares situation over the summer and not let Lee reach free agency. Lee wants to remain with the Islanders and is likely to either reach a contract agreement with the team before the trade deadline in February or be moved to a new team for draft picks and/or prospects.