Islanders' Anders Lee: Strikes for a pair
Lee had two goals in a 6-5 loss to Ottawa on Friday.
Lee's now up to 15 goals on the season and 27 points, putting him halfway to his career high in points. He's now scored multiple points in five of his past nine games and has been a must-start whenever the Isles take the ice.
