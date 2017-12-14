Islanders' Anders Lee: Strikes twice in loss

Lee had both of his team's goals in the third period Wednesday in a 5-2 loss to Dallas.

Lee has six goals in December and got one of Wednesday's goals on the power play. He's clearly the Islanders' No. 2 option behind John Tavares, and he should be started regularly.

