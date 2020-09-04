Lee scored a power-play goal on seven shots and doled out six hits in Thursday's 5-4 double-overtime loss to Philadelphia in Game 6.

Lee followed up a Mathew Barzal rebound 3:06 into the second period to give the Islanders a 3-2 lead. It was Lee's seventh goal of the playoffs, moving him into a three-way for the team lead. The New York captain has four goals in the series, with three of those coming on the power-play. Lee scored just twice with the man advantage during the regular season despite enjoying the fifth 20-goal campaign of his career.