Lee recorded a goal, a power-play assist and seven shots in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Rangers.

Lee's assist on Jordan Eberle's power-play marker may still be changed to a second goal, as the power forward appeared to be the last man to touch the puck before it went in. Either way, this was an excellent season-opening performance for Lee, who's looking to bounce back after scoring just 20 goals last season. He had averaged 34 goals over the previous three campaigns.