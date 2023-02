Lee scored two goals on a team-high six shots and added a power-play assist in Friday's 5-4 win over the Penguins.

He got the Islanders on the board midway through the first period with his 20th goal of the season, then scored again with only 28 seconds left in the second to kick-start a rally from a 4-2 deficit. Lee appears to be finding some chemistry on the top line with Mathew Barzal and Bo Horvat, and over the last 11 games the 32-year-old has six goals and nine points.