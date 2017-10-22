Islanders' Anders Lee: Three-point performance leads team to win

Lee scored two goals and added an assist in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Sharks.

Lee has picked up where he left off last season. A 34-goal sniper, he has five tallies through eight games this year, and his high shooting percentage (23.8) shouldn't sustain significant negative regression after posting a 17.8 mark last year. While playing with John Tavares in all situations certainly helps, Lee owns exceptional hands and should be viewed as a legitimate scorer moving forward.