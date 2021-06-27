Lee (knee) told reporters Sunday that he's on track for the start of training camp next season. "I am on track. I was able to do a lot of really good things in the past 13-14 weeks since surgery. Looking forward to continuing on that path and getting ready for camp," Lee said.

Lee suffered a torn ACL in March 11's game against New Jersey, so this news is certainly a positive sign for his recovery. The 30-year-old produced seven goals and 19 points over 27 games, as the team certainly missed his leadership on and off the ice despite making it to the Conference Finals. Expect the Minnesota native to resume a top-six role heading into next season if all continues to go well with his injury rehab.