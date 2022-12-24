Lee picked up two assists in Friday's 5-1 win over the Panthers.

Both helpers came in the third period as the Islanders pulled away, one on Aatu Raty's first career NHL goal and the second on an empty-net tally by Anthony Beauvillier. It's Lee's first multi-point performance since early November, but he's still been a consistent contributor in December, delivering three goals and seven points in 11 games on the month.