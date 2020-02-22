Islanders' Anders Lee: Two helpers in win
Lee picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Friday's 4-1 win over the Red Wings.
He'd gone without a point in the last four games, but Lee was able to ride shotgun on Jordan Eberle's hat trick to end the mini-slump. On the season, Lee has 17 goals and 35 points through 60 games, a pace that would leave him a little short of his fourth straight 50-point campaign.
