Lee scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Blues.

The veteran forward extended his point streak to four games as he helped lead a four-goal eruption for the islanders in the second period. Lee has come flying out of the gates with six goals and 12 points through 11 contests, but he's got a long way to go to match or top the career-high 40 goals and 62 points he racked up in 2017-18.