Islanders' Anders Lee: Two points in win over Tampa
Lee scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Monday's 5-1 win over the Lightning.
His third-period blast capped the scoring on the night. Lee has picked up his scoring pace in December and now has three goals and six points over the last six games, but only eight goals and 16 points in 29 contests on the season.
