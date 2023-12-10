Lee scored two goals in a 3-2 overtime win over the Kings on Saturday.

He put the Isles on his back in the third. Lee got his team on the board at 8:42 of the final frame when he punched a rebound past Cam Talbot. Then Lee tied the game at 15:49 on another rebound, this time off a Scott Mayfield slapper from the point. The captain's game has ground to a halt this season -- Lee has just seven goals and three assists in 26 contests. But the all-round athlete is clutch, even at 33.