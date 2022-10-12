Lee did not practice with the Islanders on Tuesday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
The Islanders did not give a reason for Lee's absence other than to say he was "unavailable." While that sounds alarming, coach Lane Lambert also said he does expect Lee to return to practice Wednesday and play in the season opener on Thursday versus the Panthers. Lee is slotted to begin the season on a line with Brock Nelson and Anthony Beauvillier.
