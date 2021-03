Lee is set to undergo surgery to repair his injured ACL and will miss the rest of the 2020-21 season.

This is a major blow for the Islanders and fantasy managers alike, as Lee has been excellent this season, having racked up 12 goals and 19 points while firing 80 shots on net through 27 contests. With Lee out until 2021-22, look for the Isles to be aggressive at the trade deadline.