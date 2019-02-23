Islanders' Andrew Ladd: Absence continues
Ladd (lower body) will be a spectator for Saturday's contest in Vancouver, NHL.com reports.
Despite taking part in the Saturday's morning skate, Ladd remains on long-term injured reserve. The Isles will be hoping the two-time Stanley Cup winner is healthy enough to return Tuesday when they take on Calgary at home.
