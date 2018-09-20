Ladd (strain) was once again absent from practice Thursday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Despite the team's assurances that it isn't concerned about Ladd missing time, the fact that he has missed four straight days is starting to raise some red flags. The winger was expected to compete for a spot in the top six, but his extended absence could relegate him to a third or fourth line role -- especially with the addition of Leo Komarov in the offseason. Without any practice time, it's hard to imagine Ladd will suit up in any of the Isles' next three contests.