Islanders' Andrew Ladd: Aiming for November return
General manager Lou Lamoriello said Ladd (knee) should return in late November, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Ladd is still recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in March. He has been skating on his own and should be ready to practice in a non-contact fashion soon. He'll begin the season on injured reserve. Late November is far away, so it's tough to project where he'll slot into the lineup since injuries and shaky play can surface. However, Ladd will likely land somewhere in the bottom.
