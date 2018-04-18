Islanders' Andrew Ladd: Another disappointing season
Ladd finished the 2017-18 season with 12 goals, 17 assists, and a plus-11 rating.
Ladd has proven to be a bust since signing a free agent contract worth $38.5 million prior to the 2016-17 season with the Islanders. He has collected 35 goals and 25 assists since becoming an Islander and played primarily on the third-line this past season. The Islander lines could look different next season if John Tavares departs via free agency, but as of now Ladd will once again be ticketed for third-line duty.
