Islanders' Andrew Ladd: Ascends to top level
Ladd was recalled by the Islanders on Monday, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.
Ladd has spent 34 games with AHL Bridgeport this year after suffering a torn ACL last March, but the 34-year-old forward is expected to stay in the NHL for the rest of the season. He'll toil in a bottom-six role, and between two NHL games this year, Ladd has recorded 11 hits.
