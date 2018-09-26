Islanders' Andrew Ladd: Begins skating
Ladd (strain) has started to skate on his own, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Ladd has now missed nine straight practices with the injury but skating would seem to a sign that he is heading in the right direction. Ladd is still a candidate to begin the season on IR as the Islanders have several forwards battling for a place on the third line, with Ladd among them.
