Islanders' Andrew Ladd: Cleared to play
Ladd (upper body) was taken off injured reserve Wednesday.
Ladd figures to return to the lineup against the Maple Leafs on Wednesday, considering it wouldn't make much sense to activate him if he was still injured. The Islanders didn't hold a game-day skate, so where the winger slots into the lineup won't be announced until warm-ups -- although a top-six role would make the most sense.
