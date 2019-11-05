Ladd (knee) will play for AHL Bridgeport on Wednesday before returning to the Islanders, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

The Islanders are currently riding a nine-game winning streak, so even though Ladd will presumably be healthy enough to make his season debut Thursday against Pittsburgh, at this point there's no guaranteeing that coach Barry Trotz will be willing to tinker with his winning lineup.

More News
Our Latest Stories