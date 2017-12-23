Islanders' Andrew Ladd: Collects two assists in win
Ladd recorded two assists and a plus-3 rating during Saturday's 5-2 win over Winnipeg.
The veteran is posting nice cross-category totals with nine goals, nine assists, 58 shots, 14 PIM and a plus-14 rating. Additionally, without a power-play point all year, there should be positive regression ahead of his production with better puck luck on the man advantage. Still, Ladd's probably better left to deeper settings because of his lack of offensive upside.
