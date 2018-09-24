Ladd (strain) could begin the season on injured reserve, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Ladd hasn't practiced with the team in over a week so this news should not come as a shock to anyone. Ladd has been a colossal disappointment since signing a seven-year $38.5 million contract with the Islanders in July of 2016. Ladd was originally signed as a possible winger for John Tavares, but that situation never materialized and now the Islanders have lost one and would like to lose the other.