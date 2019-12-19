Islanders' Andrew Ladd: Could eventually return
Ladd could still find playing time with the Islanders this season, Andrew Gross of The Athletic reports.
Ladd has spent over a month with Bridgeport of the AHL. He struggled at first but according to general manager Lou Lamoirello, he is playing better now and still has a future this season with the Islanders. Ladd has seven goals and nine points in 19 games for Bridgeport with two of those scores coming Wednesday. The Islanders have been struggling to score for most of the season and it should surprise nobody if eventually, Ladd gets a chance to earn his contract once again.
