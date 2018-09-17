Islanders' Andrew Ladd: Dealing with tightness
Ladd will miss his second consecutive day at training camp with muscle tightness, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
The Islanders will play five preseason games in the next six days, so there will be plenty of opportunities for the winger to get into the lineup. While his injury could certainly linger, it seems relatively minor and unlikely to affect his status for Opening Night versus Carolina.
