Ladd (upper body) returned Wednesday evening against the Maple Leafs, and he proceeded to dole out four hits and one empty shot in a 5-0 road loss.

It was a miserable game all around for the Isles, but Ladd looked energized, and his minus-1 rating wasn't all that bad considering the Leafs poured it on while Ladd and Co. were completely blanked. Still, with only 18 points (nine goals, nine assists) through 43 games, it's going to be difficult to trust Ladd in the majority of fantasy settings.