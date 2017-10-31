Islanders' Andrew Ladd: Finds twine
Ladd buried a highlight-reel wrister past Oscar Dansk in Monday's 6-3 home win over the Golden Knights.
Controlling the puck just past the blue line, Ladd juked around a defender and fired blocker side for his third goal of the season. The B.C. native doesn't get a lot of fanfare in the fantasy realm these days, but he's still running at a half-point per game pace and there's value in that for owners in deeper settings.
