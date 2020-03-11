Islanders' Andrew Ladd: First tally of 2019-20
Ladd potted a goal on three shots, doled out nine hits and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Canucks.
Ladd scored his first goal of the year in his fourth appearance. What he's lacked in offense, he's made up for with physicality -- the winger has 23 hits already. Ladd saw a second-line deployment Tuesday -- after losing nearly a full year of NHL action to recover from a torn ACL last March, it looks like he's here to stay. That said, fantasy owners probably won't take notice this late in the season.
