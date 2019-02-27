Islanders' Andrew Ladd: Gathers assist in return
Ladd (lower body) picked up a helper in a 3-1 loss to the Flames on Tuesday.
Ladd missed 44 games with the injury. He skated 12:52 in the contest and added a hit. Ladd had averaged 13:50 per game in 14 skates before suffering the injury. He should return to a middle-six role for an Islanders squad averaging 2.84 goals per game, ranked 22nd in the league.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...