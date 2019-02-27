Ladd (lower body) picked up a helper in a 3-1 loss to the Flames on Tuesday.

Ladd missed 44 games with the injury. He skated 12:52 in the contest and added a hit. Ladd had averaged 13:50 per game in 14 skates before suffering the injury. He should return to a middle-six role for an Islanders squad averaging 2.84 goals per game, ranked 22nd in the league.