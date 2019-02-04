Islanders' Andrew Ladd: Getting closer to game action
Ladd (lower body) was a full participant in Monday's practice but is still "a ways away" according to Barry Trotz, Peter Botte of Sportsnet New York reports.
Fully participating in practice is a step forward for Ladd. Until now, the veteran had been wearing a non-contact jersey for team gatherings. The 33-year-old has seven points in 14 games this season and is still likely at least a week away from returning to game action. Ladd has not played since Nov. 13
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 19
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...