Ladd (lower body) was a full participant in Monday's practice but is still "a ways away" according to Barry Trotz, Peter Botte of Sportsnet New York reports.

Fully participating in practice is a step forward for Ladd. Until now, the veteran had been wearing a non-contact jersey for team gatherings. The 33-year-old has seven points in 14 games this season and is still likely at least a week away from returning to game action. Ladd has not played since Nov. 13