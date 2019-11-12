Islanders' Andrew Ladd: Good to go
Ladd (knee) will be available for Wednesday's matchup with the Maple Leafs, Newsday's Laura Albanese reports.
At this point it isn't clear if Ladd will actually draw into the lineup against Toronto, but he'll be available if needed. The veteran forward only managed one goal in five games during his recent AHL conditioning stint, so fantasy owners should temper their expecations in regards to his offensive production now that he's back with the big club.
More News
-
Islanders' Andrew Ladd: Staying in minors•
-
Islanders' Andrew Ladd: Close to returning to big club•
-
Islanders' Andrew Ladd: Headed for conditioning assignment•
-
Islanders' Andrew Ladd: Upgrades to regular jersey•
-
Islanders' Andrew Ladd: Takes part in practice•
-
Islanders' Andrew Ladd: Aiming for November return•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.