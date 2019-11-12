Ladd (knee) will be available for Wednesday's matchup with the Maple Leafs, Newsday's Laura Albanese reports.

At this point it isn't clear if Ladd will actually draw into the lineup against Toronto, but he'll be available if needed. The veteran forward only managed one goal in five games during his recent AHL conditioning stint, so fantasy owners should temper their expecations in regards to his offensive production now that he's back with the big club.