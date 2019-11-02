Islanders' Andrew Ladd: Headed for conditioning assignment
Ladd (knee) was moved onto long-term injured reserve and reassigned to AHL Bridgeport on a conditioning assignment.
Ladd coming off non-roster injured reserve is actually a step in the right direction. The Sound Tigers are in action both Saturday and Sunday versus AHL Lehigh Valley which figure to be the first competitive games for Ladd since he was injured back in March. Barring any setbacks, the 33-year-old could return to the lineup sooner rather than later for the Islanders.
