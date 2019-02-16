The Islanders sent Ladd (lower body) on a conditioning stint with AHL Bridgeport on Saturday, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.

The Islanders can leave Ladd down for three games or more if he's willing to stay there to build back up, though coach Lou Lamoriello indicated Saturday that the organization will reassess him after the two weekend contests, per Andrew Gross of Newsday. The veteran winger has been on the shelf since Nov. 13 with his lower-body issue, but his return would certainly be welcomed for an Islanders team that has struggled to find consistent scoring of late.