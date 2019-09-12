Ladd (knee) will start the 2019-20 season on injured reserve, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.

The news doesn't come as a surprise considering Ladd wasn't expected to be ready for Opening Night against Washington on Oct. 4. The team has been adamant it won't rush the winger back onto the ice until he is 100 percent. With Ladd unavailable, a spot in the lineup will be up for grabs, with Josh Ho-Sang, Tom Kuhnhackl and Ross Johnston all potential replacements.