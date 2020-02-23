Islanders' Andrew Ladd: Heads back to minors
The Islanders reassigned Ladd to AHL Bridgeport on Sunday.
Ladd was called up and played Friday against the Red Wings, and he served on the third line, recording six hits across 11:25 of ice time. The 34-year-old winger will head down, and Kieffer Bellows was recalled in a corresponding move.
