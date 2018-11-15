Islanders' Andrew Ladd: Lands on injured reserve
Ladd (lower body) is out indefinitely and has been designated for injured reserve, the team announced Thursday.
Although Ladd would be eligible to return as soon as Nov. 21 versus the Rangers, the fact that the Isles indicated he was out indefinitely, it seems unlikely he will be ready to play in a week's time. Prior to getting hurt, the winger had tallied just one point in his previous six outings while averaging 12:08 of ice time. In order to bolster the club's forward depth, Stephen Gionta and Michael Dal Colle have been promoted from AHL Bridgeport.
