Ladd (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Sunday, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.

Ladd can be activated at any time, but the move to injured reserve likely means he will at least sit out Monday against the Canadiens. It was revealed that he is nursing an upper-body injury, and Tanner Fritz was recalled from AHL Bridgeport to fill Ladd's roster spot.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories