Islanders' Andrew Ladd: Leaves game early
Ladd left the game early Sunday after taking a hit on his knee versus the Coyotes, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.
There is no word yet as to the severity of the injury or how long Ladd may be out of the lineup for. It is expected that if Ladd were to miss any time, Michael Dal Colle would be inserted back into the lineup. Some might argue that Dal Colle should play over Ladd no matter the outcome of this injury. Ladd has been a major disappointment since being signed as a free agent and only has three goals and 11 points in 25 games this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...