Ladd left the game early Sunday after taking a hit on his knee versus the Coyotes, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

There is no word yet as to the severity of the injury or how long Ladd may be out of the lineup for. It is expected that if Ladd were to miss any time, Michael Dal Colle would be inserted back into the lineup. Some might argue that Dal Colle should play over Ladd no matter the outcome of this injury. Ladd has been a major disappointment since being signed as a free agent and only has three goals and 11 points in 25 games this season.