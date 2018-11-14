Ladd (leg) had to be helped off the ice during the game Tuesday versus the Canucks, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Ladd got caught up in a battle with Erik Gudbranson and was favoring his right leg as he was helped to the dressing room. Ladd didn't return for the third period although no definitive word has been announced by the Islanders. Ladd has been a huge disappointment since being signed by the Islanders and with three goals and six points in 13 games this season isn't doing anything to change that perception. The Islanders will hope his injury isn't serious and that he will be able to play Thursday versus the Rangers or Sunday versus the Stars.