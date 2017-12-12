Ladd scored the game-winning goal and registered six shots on net during Monday's 3-1 win over Washington.

The tally improves Ladd to eight goals and 15 points through 30 games for the season, and he's in line to coast past last year's 31 points. Additionally, his plus-13 rating is leaps and bounds better than his minus-14 mark from a year ago. Still, the veteran is far from a go-to asset and likely best left to deeper fantasy formats.