Ladd is not expected to be placed on LTIR by the Islanders, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.

This does make sense as Ladd was able to participate in the playoffs and no new injury has been reported. That being said, this also doesn't mean that Ladd will break camp with the team either. Ladd is a sunk cost at $5.5 million per season and has been a colossal disappointment as soon as the ink dried on his contract. Ladd's name was mentioned in trade talks for Zach Parise of the Wild, but at this point in time Ladd may end up on the taxi squad until he can be sent down to Bridgeport of the AHL.