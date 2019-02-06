Islanders' Andrew Ladd: Logs full practice
Ladd (lower body) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
The fact that Ladd was able to take full contact after doing the same Monday is certainly a step in the right direction. The 33-year-old hasn't seen the ice since Nov. 13 and has seven points in 14 games. Ladd is still on injured reserve, so the Islanders will have to activate him before he can officially suit up in game action.
