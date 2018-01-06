Islanders' Andrew Ladd: Makes critical gaffe prior to injury
Ladd sustained an (undisclosed) injury in the third period of Friday night's 4-0 loss to the Penguins, NHL.com reports.
Ladd personified the idiom "adding insult to injury," as Sidney Crosby ripped the puck away from the top-six winger to craft a two-on-one breakaway that ended up as a Daniel Sprong marker early in the second period. The early exit from Ladd resulted in his recording a mere 12:24 of ice time, and he didn't muster a single shot before heading down the tunnel. He'll be reevaluated ahead of Sunday's home game against the Devils.
More News
-
Islanders' Andrew Ladd: Collects two assists in win•
-
Islanders' Andrew Ladd: Leaves mark on 3-1 win•
-
Islanders' Andrew Ladd: Two points in overtime win•
-
Islanders' Andrew Ladd: Registers points in three straight•
-
Islanders' Andrew Ladd: Finds twine•
-
Islanders' Andrew Ladd: Scores first goal of season•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...