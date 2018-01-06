Ladd sustained an (undisclosed) injury in the third period of Friday night's 4-0 loss to the Penguins, NHL.com reports.

Ladd personified the idiom "adding insult to injury," as Sidney Crosby ripped the puck away from the top-six winger to craft a two-on-one breakaway that ended up as a Daniel Sprong marker early in the second period. The early exit from Ladd resulted in his recording a mere 12:24 of ice time, and he didn't muster a single shot before heading down the tunnel. He'll be reevaluated ahead of Sunday's home game against the Devils.