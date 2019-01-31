General manager Lou Lamoriello revealed Thursday that Ladd (lower body) has begun skating and is progressing in his recovery, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

Despite the progress, there's still no definitive timeline for Ladd's return to the lineup. It's known that he won't be available when the team returns to action for the start of the second half Friday against the Lightning and his absence from practice suggests he still has some recovery time ahead. The Islanders sit in a prime spot to earn one of the top playoff seeds in the East, so getting Ladd (and his seven points through 14 games) back as soon as possible would be beneficial.